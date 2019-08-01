KR launches KR GEARs for GHG emission data management and Ship Implementation Plans

The Korean Register (KR) has established a new greenhouse gas (GHG) online data management system KR GEARs (GHG Emission Authentic Reporting System). The new service will help shipowners to comply with GHG regulations (EU MRV, IMO DCS).

KR GEARs supports data collection plan development, data transmission, data report creation and can enhance a fleet’s operational efficiency management as well as supporting ship operator’s fuel oil sulphur management.

By uploading the collected data directly on the KR GEARs website users can automatically create their EU MRV Emission Report and IMO DCS Fuel Consumption report.

This streamlined process will help to reduce the time needed for the verification. Likewise, by using the data uploaded on the KR GEARs website, a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Operational Index (EEOI) can be automatically calculated allowing shipping companies to easily compare, analyze, and better manage the operational efficiency of their fleet.

Moreover, KR GEARs provides shipowners with a free Ship Implementation Plan (SIP) development function. Using KR GEARs, shipowners can easily develop a SIP which complies with all the IMO guidance. The SIP can be created in an electronic file format as soon as the required contents and data are inputted in the system.

“KR GEARs has enhanced our customer services even further by supporting shipping companies regulatory reporting requirements in an effective and intelligent way, offering timely reporting processes and peace of mind for compliance. This is just one more step in our efforts to be the leading digitalized classification society of the future,” says Jeong-kie, Lee, Chairman and CEO, KR.

KR also provides targeted support for shipping companies with its guide: ‘Instructions for ship owners preparing the SIP’, as well as information on the SIP format, illustrated with a sample on KR’s homepage, and further technical information.

The instructions not only describe the appropriate method to develop a SIP, but also the main technical issues that ship owners should consider when using low sulphur fuel oil safely, and in accordance with ship’s specifications in order to comply with the regulation.

Source: Korean Register