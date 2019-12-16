KR presents ISO 3834 to Hyundai Heavy Industries

The Korean Register (KR) has presented Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) with an ISO 3834-2 certificate, in recognition of the company’s exceptional welding quality and welding quality control techniques.

The ISO certification is the highest level in the ISO 3834 series for welding quality management systems. HHI has met the standards high quality criteria, demonstrating its compliance through its testing and inspection of works and production processes.

Welding quality is a crucial factor in all shipbuilding, accounting for a high proportion of all shipbuilding technology as many large vessels are now built in separate blocks and welded together in dry dock at a later stage.

“This is an important and valuable certification standard and we are keen to support and encourage the shipbuilding industry through consultancy and our technological expertise, to secure this ISO 3834 Certification, thereby ensuring the welding quality across the industry is to the highest standards”, said Jong-shin Na, head of KR’s Certification Center.

The ISO 3834-2 requires comprehensive quality requirements and is divided into three grades – comprehensive, standard and elementary – depending on the manufacturer’s welding quality capabilities. Many overseas customers, including those in Europe, require a welding supplier to be a holder of the ISO 3834, to specifically guarantee the quality of any welding and give the customer greater peace of mind.

As an IACS (International Association of Classification Societies) member, and through its ship inspection expertise, KR provides a wide range of certification services including ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental), ISO 45001 (safety and health), ISO 22301 (business continuity) and ISO 50001 (energy) in addition to the ISO 3834 certification service.

KR is committed to increasing the range of ISO certification services that it offers, all with the aim of improving and enhancing the quality and safety of the industry.

Source: Korean Register