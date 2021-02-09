KR Publishes Technical Report For Ammonia Fueled Ships: Supporting The Commercial Adoption Of Ammonia As Ship Fuel

The Korean Register (KR) has published a technical report outlining the safety regulations and resulting design implications for ammonia fueled ships. The report provides essential information for industry stakeholders such as shipowners, shipyards, and equipment companies for the construction of ammonia-fueled ships.

Ammonia, a zero-carbon fuel is relatively easy to store and handle, and is attracting worldwide attention along with hydrogen, as a next-generation energy source with the potential to account for more than half of new ships using clean fuel after 2050.

KR’s technical report analyses the characteristics of ammonia comparing it with other next-generation fuels. It provides vital information on the appropriate safety measures for ammonia when used as a conventional fertilizer, refrigerant and industrial fuel, together with the safety regulations for onshore storage facilities and measures to be taken when loading ships with ammonia, as cargo.

The report also examines the development status of ammonia fuel cells and internal combustion engines, giving an in depth analysis of key international requirements such as the IGC Code and IGF Code, which will influence further rule development.

KR published its first technical report ‘Forecasting the Alternative Marine Fuel – Ammonia’ back in 2019 when ammonia was still unfamiliar as a marine fuel. In the second half of 2020, KR completed a risk assessment, granted Approval in Principle and signed an MOU with EMEC ship design company, Man Energy Solutions, a ship engine manufacturer, and Navig8, all with the aim of promoting the use of alternative, cleaner fuels.

Mr. Kim Yeon-tae, Executive Vice President of KR’s Technical Division, says: “We are confident that this new report provides our customers with all necessary information they will need when designing a ship to accommodate ammonia, allowing them to adopt this long-term competitive marine fuel option. We will continue to work with our customers and the wider maritime industry, including design companies and other related organisations in different ways, to accelerate the construction of ammonia-fueled ships.”

The technical report can be downloaded free of charge from the KR website.

Source: Korean Register