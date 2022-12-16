KR shares its Green Insights in KR Decarbonization Magazine

Korean Register (KR) has published a new magazine looking at the latest green technologies and global regulations for shipping.

KR Decarbonization Magazine is a new regular publication that features KR’s insights and in-depth analysis of current maritime decarbonization trends by KR experts. Topics covered included ship designs, alternative fuels, regulations and KR research.

Introducing the publication, KR Chairman and CEO LEE Hyungchul notes that the biggest challenge in decarbonizing shipping is “making a sound and effective strategic plan amidst an overwhelming amount of information available.”

“Geographically driven GHG initiatives introduced by various national and regional regulators such as the EU’s Fit for 55 will make it difficult to envisage the future regulatory developments.”

The first issue of the magazine features ‘Greenhouse Gas Regulation and Choosing the Right Green Fuel’ (LIM Sunghwan, KR Senior Vice President), ‘Marine Fuel and Life Cycle Assessment’(HA Seungman, KR Senior Surveyor) and ‘Introduction of EU Fit for 55 and Strategic Decarbonization Measures’ (KIM Jinhyung, KR Principal Surveyor).

SONG Kanghyun, Head / Senior Vice President of KR DecarbonizationㆍShip R&D Center, Editor-in-Chief of KR Decarbonization Magazine said:

“There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding decarbonization, and the shipping and shipbuilding industry are putting their best efforts into making the right choice. With the regular publication of KR Decarbonization Magazine, we will assist our customers in making their best decisions, while serving as a channel for sharing the latest information and strengthening collaborative relationships between maritime stakeholders.”

