KR signs MoU with Hyundai LNG Shipping for joint research on ship cyber security

The Korean Register (KR, Chairman & CEO, Jeong-kie Lee) and Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS, President & CEO, Kyu-bong Lee) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 2 December, agreeing to conduct joint research on the application, verification and development of Guidance for maritime cyber security systems.

The MOU brings together KR’s globally recognized maritime cyber security certification capability and HLS’s expertise in cyber security technology. Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly verify cyber security solutions applicable to new ships and will develop risk analysis and design safety evaluations for cyber security systems.

The IMO’s Resolution of MSC.428(98) adopted at the 98th meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee in June 2017 will increase demand for cyber security risk management from 2021. From this date, Administrations will be obliged to ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed in safety management systems no later than the first annual verification of the company’s Document of Compliance after 1 January 2021.

“The MOU and resulting joint research conducted with HLS will strengthen KR’s capabilities in the certification of new ships, ensuring our organization’s position as technological industry leader in maritime cyber security sector.” said Ha Tae-bum, executive vice president of KR’s R&D Division.

“HLS is pleased to sign this important MoU with KR, as a commitment to develop our proactive cyber security expertise to further support shipowners and their vessels when the new regulations come into force,” said Choi Jang-pal, Head of Business Operation Division, HLS.

A ship’s cyber security system protects its operational data, the networks that deliver data and the data storage. Demand for cyber security protection has grown in recent years because of the rapid convergence of ship’s operational information and communication technologies and the increased exchange of information between ship and ship and ships and land, respectively.

KR established its own maritime cyber security certification system last year and provides a cyber security certification services for companies and ships, and cyber security type approval services for networks and automation systems of ships.

KR’s certification system is fully aligned with the marine cyber security guidelines of the International Security Standards (ISO 27001, IEC 62443), the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and BIMCO.

Source: Korean Register