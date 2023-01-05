KR Unveils Port State Control Mobile App ‘KR PSC ADVISER’

With the start of the new year, Korean Register (KR) has launched the ‘KR PSC ADVISER’ mobile app to help customers prepare for Port State Control (PSC) inspections. The new service is designed to reduce the risk of PSC detentions by providing the latest PSC information in real-time and allowing seafarers to easily keep abreast of PSC checklists with a single app.

Aiming to prevent maritime accidents and protect the marine environment, a PSC inspection is the regulatory procedure that ensures foreign ships and their equipment entering national ports comply with international conventions.

Currently, over 150 countries around the world are systematically implementing the procedure, so shipowners and operators entering foreign ports need to be well-prepared for inspection.

As part of its commitment to help its customers prepare for PSC inspections, KR regularly hosts PSC seminars and provides customers with PSC information on its website and official documents. With the launch of this new app, KR expects its PSC services to be more accessible to its customers.

The newly released KR PSC ADVISER maximizes user convenience by displaying the world map as the main screen, allowing users to check the major PSC deficiencies in each region, port by port. Users can search for each deficiency with a keyword by using its Word Search function.

By informing users of the three most frequent deficiencies at each port, the app helps users avoid being detained by the PSC.

YOON Boogeun, Executive Vice President of KR Survey Division, said:

“As a digital classification society, we have been focusing on advancing our services by establishing an Integrated Survey Center (ISC) and implementing electronic certificate issuance services. The newly launched app was developed to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, and we will continue to do our best to further enhance KR’s services.”

KR PSC ADVISER mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

Source: Korean Register