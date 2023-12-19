Kremlin: Russia is not a party to U.S.-led security operation in Red Sea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was not taking part in the US-led operation aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

“We are not taking part in the operation,” Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Sources: Reuters (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)