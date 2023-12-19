Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Kremlin: Russia is not a party to U.S.-led security operation in Red Sea

Kremlin: Russia is not a party to U.S.-led security operation in Red Sea

in International Shipping News 19/12/2023

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was not taking part in the US-led operation aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

“We are not taking part in the operation,” Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.
Sources: Reuters (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software