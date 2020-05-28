Recent News

  

Kremlin says Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed

in General Energy News 29/05/2020

The construction of the undersea Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Europe will be completed, the Kremlin said on Thursday amid threats of additional sanctions against the project from the United States.

Two U.S. senators are considering drafting further sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline if Moscow finishes laying pipes, another blow to the project which has already been postponed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considers the sanctions as unfair competition and actions that are contradictory to international law.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Boyle)

