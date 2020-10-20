Recent News

  

Kremlin says Russia, Saudi Arabia are at important part of oil talks

Russia and Saudi Arabia are at an important part of oil talks and recent flurry of phone calls between the leaders of the energy-rich countries are aiming at stabilizing the oil markets, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held two phone calls last week to discuss oil markets, hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and sluggish demand.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens)

