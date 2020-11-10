KSOE Clinches 200 Bil. Won Order for Two Crude Carriers

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), a shipbuilding arm of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has won an order for two super-large crude carriers.

KSOE announced on Nov. 9 that it recently signed a contract with a European shipping company to build two 300,000-ton very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for 200 billion won.

Each of the ships is 330 meters long, 60 meters wide and 29.7 meters tall, and will be equipped with a scrubber, an exhaust gas emissions reduction device. The vessels will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ dockyard in Ulsan, Korea, and delivered from June 2022.

Since the start of 2020, KSOE has won orders for 11 large crude carriers, accounting for 55 percent of the global crude carrier order placements. In particular, the shipbuilder has signed contracts for a total of eight ships since September, stepping up its efforts to win orders despite a slowdown in the shipbuilding market.

Source: Business Korea