KSOE: Grossly Oversold Stock’s Valuation Merits Attention

Maintain BUY, lower target price to KRW110,000

We lower our 12m TP for KSOE by 12.0% from KRW125,000 to KRW110,000 (based on 12m fwd BVPS, 0.79x target P/B) given change in total shareholders’ equity, downward adjustments to sustainable ROE following the release of 4Q21 preliminary results and changes to 1y MSB yield (risk-free rate) and 30y KTB yield (terminal growth rate). However, we maintain BUY, as our revised TP still offers upside potential, at 33.7% (vs. last close).

4Q21 review: earnings shock

KSOE reported 4Q21 consolidated (K-IFRS) revenue of KRW4.46tn (+24.7% YoY) and operating loss of KRW696.7bn (loss widens YoY; -15.6% OPM). While revenue topped the market consensus by over 10%, operating loss was nearly 15 times larger than market expectations. The loss also sharply exceeded our estimate, which was 10 times larger than the consensus.

One-off expense of KRW634.1bn incurred for wage lawsuit

We attribute the 4Q21 earnings shock mainly to loss provisions for a wage lawsuit (KRW634.1bn). The company recorded KRW687.2bn in total consolidated one-off expenses (KRW486.7bn operating, KRW200.5bn non-operating). Earnings were also dragged down by expenses related to the company’s overhaul of its wage system (KRW96.6bn), Shipbuilding loss provisions (KRW30.8bn) and loss provisions for the Boryeong thermal power plant project (KRW20.0bn). Stripping away one-offs, operating loss would have been KRW62.6bn.

Grossly oversold; valuation merits attention

KSOE stock has retreated 13.0% YTD (vs. KOSPI -7.8%), marking the largest decline among KOSPI-listed Shipbuilding stocks. Sluggish earnings, the Hyundai Heavy Industries IPO, which triggered a shift in demand to HHI and solidified KSOE’s image as a holding company, as well as the failed attempt to acquire Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering have weighed on stock performance. Amid the decline, KSOE 2022E P/B slid to 0.59x. That said, we believe KSOE merits attention considering that the company could sell its HHI stake (79.7%; KRW7.2tn) if necessary while having standalone net cash of KRW1.8tn at its disposal.

Source: Business Korea