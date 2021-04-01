KSOE lands $500 mn orders to build seven ships

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has signed new deals worth 566 billion won ($500 million) with customers from Asia, Europe and Africa to build seven ships.

The shipbuilding orders include two 98,000-cubic-meter very large ethane carriers (VLECs), two 91,000-cubic-meter liquefied petroleum gas carriers, one 23,000-cubic-meter LPG carrier and two 50,000-ton petroleum carriers.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), a unit of KSOE, will be responsible for two VLECs at its Ulsan dockyard in Korea with a delivery goal by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The VLECs, which are 230 meters long, 36.6 meters wide and 22.8 meters high, were ordered for the first time this year in the world, the company said. KSOE has so far brought home contracts for seven VLECs, including these two.

HHI will also construct two large-scale dual-fuel LPG carriers, which have less shipping emissions in line with the International Maritime Organization’s new regulations, for delivery by the second half of 2022.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, another KSOE unit, will deliver two petroleum carriers by July 2022 and one small LPG carrier by the first half of the same year.

KSOE has won $5.9 billion orders for 69 vessels in the first three months of this year, achieving nearly 40 percent of its annual goal of $15 billion.

