KSOE Lands Orders for 6 Container Ships 2 PCTCs

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, announced on April 15 that it has recently signed a contract with Liberian and Middle East shipping companies to build six 7,900 TEU container ships and two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) .

Each of the container ships measures 272 meters in length, 42.8 meters in width and 24.8 meters in height. They will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and sequentially delivered to the clients in the first half of 2025.

Each of the car carriers is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide and 37 meters tall and can transport 7,500 vehicles. The car carriers will be built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, and delivered in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) announced that it has received an order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers worth 526.3 billion won from a client in Oceania. The latest order boosted the company’s order intake for this year to US$4.61 billion, which amounts to 51.8 percent of its annual order goal of US$8.9 billion.

The 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carriers will be built at Okpo Shipyard and delivered to the client by the second half of 2026. They are eco-friendly vessels loaded with a low-pressure dual fuel ME-GA engine and a re-liquefaction facility to significantly reduce the emission of air pollutants.

Source: Business Korea