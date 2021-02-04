KSOE Lands US$230 Million Orders for 5 Ships

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), an intermediary holding company in the shipbuilding business of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has landed orders for five medium-sized ships worth US$230 million.

KSOE recently signed contracts with African and European shipping companies to build two mid-sized LPG carriers and three petroleum carriers (PCs).

The LPG carrier contract includes an option for one more unit of the same model so KOSE looks to receive an additional order in the future.

KSOE plans to build the LPG carriers and PCs at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, Korea and deliver them to the client sequentially staring from the first half of 2022.

“Our accumulated technology and abundant shipbuilding experience have been duly recognized in the market, and we are receiving inquiries about various types of ships,” said an official of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. “KSOE will do its best to attain the order intake goal for 2021.”

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has won 21 (95 percent) of the 22 medium-sized LPG carriers ordered around the world since 2019.

Source: Business Korea