KSOE Opens European R&D Center in Dusseldorf

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has recently opened an R&D center in Dusseldorf, Germany.

KSOE, an intermediate holding company in the shipbuilding division of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, is strengthening global R&D cooperation to develop future eco-friendly and digital technologies.

KSOE plans to secure next-generation shipbuilding technologies related to hydrogen, fuel cells, ammonia, and electric propulsion by collaborating with global research institutes. It plans to expand its technical cooperation network to major European countries such as the United Kingdom and Norway in the future.

Following the opening ceremony, KSOE held a kick-off meeting for a joint feasibility study on future ship propulsion system with RWTH Aachen University or Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen in Germany. Previously, in December 2021, the two organizations signed a letter of intent (LOI) on research cooperation.

In addition, KSOE is continuing discussions on technological cooperation with European research institutes leading the hydrogen and fuel cell fields including the Institute of Maritime Energy Systems of the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V. (DLR) in German) which conducts research in the field of ship energy.

Source: Business Korea