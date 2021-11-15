KSOE: Valuation Gap to Narrow

We maintain our 12m fwd TP of KRW135,000 (based on 12m Fwd BVPS and 0.95x target P/B) for KSOE. While we have reflected changes to total equity (i.e., change in base for the 12m fwd period as well as slight revisions to earnings forecast) and to cost of equity (i.e., change in the 1y monetary stabilization bond yield used as the basis for risk-free rate and a change in beta), overall impact on our TP calculation is limited. We maintain BUY as our TP offers 31.7% potential upside (vs. Nov 5 close).

Valuation gap with shipbuilding peers to narrow

Weighed down by investor outflows following the listing of its subsidiary as well as limitations of KSOE being an intermediate holding company, shares have been trading at just 0.7x 2022E P/B—around a half of the valuation of its shipbuilding peers. We believe, however, that normalization of business conditions for the industry would limit the chances of a further re-rating—turning a spotlight on KSOE’s valuation merit.

Given large-scale order intake in 2021, strategy likely to shift toward profitability

On a consolidated basis, KSOE’s 3Q21 cumulative order book stands at USD18.2bn for shipbuilding, USD1.78bn for offshore plants, and USD1.72bn for engine and machinery—a total of USD21.7bn, which is 129.3% of the company’s target (USD16.8bn). Revenue-based order backlog has increased 51.5% from USD21.5bn at end-2020 to USD32.5bn. Order momentum may see a short-term slowdown, however, as the company, having already exceeded its order target, shifts its strategy toward focusing order intake on more profitable projects.

Key factors in 2022: Commodity prices, newbuilding price, FX rate

Heading into 2022, focus should be on commodity prices (e.g., steel plate), newbuilding price, and FX rate. KSOE incurred large-scale losses because of the surge in steel plate prices this year; any further volatility in prices would increase earnings volatility. An increase in costs would test the company’s ability to pass it through to product prices, while a decrease in costs may put downward pressure on ship price. FX rate is another key factor. According to KB Securities estimates, the KRW/USD rate is expected to decline from the current level (KRW1,182.6) to KRW1,050 by end-2022—a potential negative for Korea shipbuilders. Most shipbuilders in Korea price their contracts in USD denomination, and the resulting FX effect would offset the rise in USD-based ship price by about 12.6%.

Source: Business Korea