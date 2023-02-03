KSOE wins $2 billion order for 12 methanol-powered ships

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) won a 2.53 trillion-won ($2.05 billion) order to build 12 methanol-propelled large container ships from a European shipper, the company announced Wednesday.

KSOE said Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries will build the container carriers at its shipyard in the southwestern port of Yeongam.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by December of 2026, KSOE said.

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily