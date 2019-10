Kudlow: December tariffs could be removed if U.S.-China trade talks go well

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday expressed optimism about ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, and said that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn if negotiations continue to go well.

The talks, which are expected to continue with calls this week, were “looking pretty good,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by David Evans)