Kudlow says China may find itself more isolated if trade talks with US fail

Larry Kudlow, the White House’s top economic advisor, said China may feel more isolated if trade talks with the U.S. fail.

Kudlow shared his views on the economy and the jobs report on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Friday. “I think the Chinese, you know, may find themselves more isolated if they don’t come into the global process and if they don’t provide new information and begin to say yes to the asks of President Trump.”

The U.S. is continuing to try to work with China to lower trade barriers. “They’ve got to show some action,” Kudlow said.

A public comment period on the possibility of new U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods ended Thursday, Reuters reported.

“China has, I think, taken some missteps and I don’t think they’ve really joined the conversation with the kind of intensity I’d like,” Kudlow said.

On the ongoing talks with the European Union, Kudlow said he was “mildly optimistic.” There are a number of transactions on the table, he said, including soybeans, liquified natural gas, beef and military sales. “The relationship is growing between the U.S. and the EU, and I like the good will.”

The U.S. also continues to negotiate with Canada on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement after reaching a deal with Mexico, but Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the Canada talks aren’t likely to end this week despite blowing past a U.S.-imposed Aug. 31 deadline.

Source: CNBC