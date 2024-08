Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for loading from Australia in October, said two industry sources on Wednesday.

The cargo is offered from the Wheatstone plant in Australia for Oct. 23-Oct.28 loading, in a tender that closes on Aug. 29.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)