Kuwait and Saudi sign agreements on dividing Neutral Zone containing joint oilfields

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed on Tuesday an agreement and a memorandum of understanding on dividing the Neutral Zone, which contains jointly-operated oilfields, between the two countries, Kuwait’s state-run news agency (KUNA) said.

There were no additional details on the agreement, which resolves a more than five-year dispute between the two countries and leads to the resumption of oil output from the jointly-operated fields.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Louise Heavens)

