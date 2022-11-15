Kuwait: Biometric system to be implemented at all ports in early 2023

The Ministry of Interior will start implementing the iris, face, hand scanning and electronic signature procedures at Kuwait International Airport and the borders early next year in a bid to prevent deportees, including those involved in forgery, from returning to the country, reports Al-Seyassah daily quoting sources from the security sector.

Sources confirmed the above mentioned procedures will take effect upon completion of the supply, installation and testing of devices.

Sources added the Borders, Forensic Evidence and Information Systems departments are currently coordinating their efforts to start the operation of these advanced devices; affirming the devices have high efficiency rates, and are accredited in most airports and borders throughout the world.

Source: Arab Times