Kuwait has cut the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in July by 40 cents from the previous month to $1.95 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The producer also reduced the July Kuwait Super Light crude (KSLC) OSP to $1.95 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 40 cents lower than the previous month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan)