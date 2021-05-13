Kuwait cuts June crude oil official selling prices for Asia

Recent News

  

Kuwait has set the June official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) at $1.15 per barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes for Asian refiners, down 20 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed.

The producer also set the June Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at $1.15 cents above Oman/Dubai, down 20 cents from the previous month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang, editing by Louise Heavens)

