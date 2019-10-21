Kuwait enhancing biz ties with Korea in shipbuilding

Hyundai Heavy Industries and the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) held a naming ceremony for a very large gas carrier (VLGC) at the shipbuilder’s dockyard in Ulsan, Tuesday. Acting KOTC CEO Ali Shehab, Hyundai Heavy Industries CEO Ka Sam-hyun and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Korea Bader Mohammad Al-Awadi attended the ceremony.

The KOTC is the transportation subsidiary of the state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

The ceremony came after the KOTC placed orders for seven vessels with Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard last year ― three 84,000-cubic meter VLGCs with Hyundai Heavy in January and four medium-range tankers with Hyundai Mipo in April. Hyundai Mipo is a Hyundai Heavy Industries Group company.

According to the KOTC, the orders were placed as part of a plan to overhaul its fleet by 2021, and it paid $220 million for the VLGCs and $167 million for the tankers.

The first LNG tanker will be delivered by November and the second at the start of January next year.

The orders were deemed as recognition of Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo’s expertise in shipbuilding, as the two companies beat out Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

“The tankers will be built to the highest standards set by the International Maritime Organization, using the most cutting-edge technology,” a KOTC official was quoted telling the Kuwait News Agency.

Source: Korea Times