Kuwait fully committed to OPEC decisions -minister

in Oil & Companies News 03/06/2021

Kuwait oil minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares confirmed this week that Kuwait is fully committed to all OPEC decisions and said oil markets will be able to absorb the gradual output increase decided by OPEC+ that started last May, the state news agency (KUNA) said, citing a ministry statement.

OPEC+ oil producers agreed on Tuesday to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing supply curbs through July, as they sought to balance expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese)

