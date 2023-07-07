Kuwait hopes to have higher oil production quota as country ramps up capacity – minister

Kuwait’s oil minister said that his country hopes to have a higher oil production quota when it ramps up capacity, and that Kuwait remains committed to OPEC decisions.

The minister, Saad Al Barrak, his country hopes to reach 3.2 million barrels per day of production capacity before the end of 2024. The hope for a higher OPEC quota was not urgent, he told reporters.

“We are committed to agreements with OPEC,” the minister told reporters on Wednesday in Vienna where he is attending an OPEC event. “We are talking depending on the market, depending on many things,” he added.

Al Arabiya TV earlier reported the comments in an interview with the minister.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Alex Lawler in Vienna; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alistair Bell)