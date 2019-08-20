Kuwait invites bids for LNG facilities

Kuwait has issued tenders for the construction of facilities to store liquefied natural gas (LNG) and convert it to gas at its Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, a newspaper in the OPEC producer reported on Sunday.

The state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) issued the tender for “the LNG storage and conversion services contract” at Al-Ahmadi, which is undergoing expansion within Kuwait’s multi-billion-dollar clean fuel project.

Bidding for the project will close on Oct 6 and bidders must submit all documents specified by KNPC, the Arabic language daily Alseyassah said without providing further details.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)