Kuwait- Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port to play key role in int’l trade – Official

Undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Communication Kholoud Al-Shehab said Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is one of the mega projects in the country’s national development plan that will have a great impact on international trade routes.

“The port, with 24 harbors, will serve as a major route for regional shipping and transit services,” she said in a statement delivered on behalf of Kuwait to the 31st General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The port is designed to link the sea to the mainland through a network of highways and railways, thus serving as a critical juncture in the international Silk Road between the East and the West, Eng. Shehab noted.

On Kuwait’s role in the IMO, she said her country joined the organization as early as in 1960 only one year after the IMO held its maiden meeting.

“Kuwait, having one of the biggest fleets in the world, takes part actively in the various programs of this UN specialized agency out of keenness on ensuring the safety of shipping and preventing marine pollution,” she added.

Earlier today, the IMO General Assembly elected Kuwait as one of the 20 category (C) members of the organization’s council.

Source: KUNA