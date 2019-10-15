Kuwait Oil Tanker Company orders 7 new tankers and one crude carrier – KUNA

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company has placed orders for three LNG tankers and four oil product tankers from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Company and one crude carrier from China’s Bohai, Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

The first LNG tanker will be delivered by November, and the second will be delivered at the start of January 2020, KUNA said. The other six vessels will be completed by the start of 2021, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Maher Chmaytelli, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Susan Fenton)