Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for February – sources

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.

It is seeking a 3.2 to 3.4 trillion British thermal unit (TBtu) LNG cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Kuwait basis for delivery over February 26 to 27, they said.

Offers are due by Feb. 4 and are to remain valid until Feb. 5, they added.

Source: Reuters