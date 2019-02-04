Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for February – sources

Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for February – sources

in Freight News 04/02/2019

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.

It is seeking a 3.2 to 3.4 trillion British thermal unit (TBtu) LNG cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) Kuwait basis for delivery over February 26 to 27, they said.

Offers are due by Feb. 4 and are to remain valid until Feb. 5, they added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software