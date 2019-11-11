Kuwait plans to increase oil exports to China – KUNA

Kuwait plans to increase crude oil exports to China to more than 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, state news agency KUNA reported, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s Deputy Managing Director for Global Marketing Sheikh Khalid Al-Sabah.

The agency did not specify the current level of oil exports to China. Kuwait’s crude production was 2.65 million bpd in October, according to a Reuters survey.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)