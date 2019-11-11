Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Kuwait plans to increase oil exports to China – KUNA

Kuwait plans to increase oil exports to China – KUNA

in Freight News 11/11/2019

Kuwait plans to increase crude oil exports to China to more than 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, state news agency KUNA reported, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s Deputy Managing Director for Global Marketing Sheikh Khalid Al-Sabah.

The agency did not specify the current level of oil exports to China. Kuwait’s crude production was 2.65 million bpd in October, according to a Reuters survey.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software