Kuwait raises August crude prices for Asia

Kuwait raised the August official selling prices for its crude grades from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday.

The producer has set the August Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $7.15 a barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, compared with $6.15 a barrel for July.

It also increased the August Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP by $3.50 to $10.75 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)