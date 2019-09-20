Kuwait Raises ISPS Level 2

The Ministry of Communications in the state of Kuwait’s has released a Ministry Resolution increasing the ISPS level for all poets within Kuwait to ISPS L2

”Minister of State for Services Affairs:

• After reviewing the constitution:-

• Amiri Decree issued on 12/8/1986 concerning the functions of the Ministry of Transportation

• Amiri Decree No. 5 in 2017 concerning the functions of the Minister of State for Services Affairs

• Council of Ministers No.1003 Decision No. 2/64 held on 23/11/2009 on the formation of the Standing Committee to follow up and implement the International Code of the Security of Ships and Port Facilities (ISPS Code)

• Ministerial Decision No. 700 of 5/8/2018 on the Restructuring of the Standing Committee for the Follow-up of the Implementation of the International Ship Security Code and the Port Facility

• Recommendation of the Standing Committee for the implementation of the International Code of Security of Ships and Port Facilities, based on the proposal of the Undersecretary

Decisions taken:

1. Security level at all Kuwait ports is raised from Level 1 to Level 2 (ISPS code)

2. Kindly inform all Vessels that are under your agency to cooperate immediately

Source: Dryad Global