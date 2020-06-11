Kuwait raises July crude official selling prices to Asia

Recent News

  

Kuwait has raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude grades sold to Asian refiners in July, a price document showed on Thursday.

The producer has set the July Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, up $6 from the previous month.

It set the July Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at 20 cents a barrel above the average of DME Oman/Platts Dubai quotes, up $6.70 from the previous month.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair)

