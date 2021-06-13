Kuwait raises July crude oil official selling prices for Asia

Kuwait has set the July official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) at $1.25 per barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes for Asian refiners, up 10 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Friday

The producer also set the July Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at $1.60 per barrel above Oman/Dubai, up 45 cents from the previous month

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)