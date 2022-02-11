Kuwait raises March crude prices for Asia: document

Kuwait raised the March official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The producer has set March Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $2.55 a barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, up 75 cents from the previous month.

It also increased the March Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP by 30 cents to $3.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)