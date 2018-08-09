Kuwait sets Sept crude OSP for Asia at Oman/Dubai minus 45 cents/barrel – source

Kuwait has cut the September official selling price (OSP) for crude oil sold to Asia by 40 cents per barrel from the previous month, an industry source familiar told Reuters on Thursday.

Kuwait will sell crude to its Asian customers at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to the average of the Oman/Dubai benchmark prices in September, compared with a discount 5 cents a barrel in August.

Region Sept. price Asia Oman/Dubai -$0.45 NW Europe DTD -$5.30 Mediterranean DTD -$4.00 United States ASCI -$0.95

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)