Kuwait to issue new port tender on Aug 8: report

OPEC producer Kuwait has invited companies for a meeting on 8 August to issue new tenders for the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Gulf state has also set 27 Aug as a deadline for the new bids involving the construction of new facilities at the port, which has been under construction for more than two years, the Arabic language daily Al-Qabas said.

It quoted official sources as saying the new tenders include the construction of “Protective walls”, buildings, roads and other facilities, adding that costs are estimated at 300-400 million Kuwaiti dinars ($990 million-1.32 billion).

“The Central Agency for Public Tenders has invited representatives from interested companies to meet on 8 Aug and set 27 Aug as a deadline for bidding,” it said.

Press reports said last week that after completing most work in the Port in Bubiyan Island, Kuwait is expected to partially commission the port in October.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)