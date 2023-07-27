Kuwait to issue tenders for Mubarak Port

Kuwait will soon issue new tenders for the completion of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port which the OPEC member started two years ago as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Wednesday.

After completing most work in the Port in Bubiyan Island, the Gulf emirate is expected to partially commission the port in October, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The paper quoted official sources as saying new tenders are for projects involving the construction of main buildings, roads and a container yard, manufacture, supply and operation of equipment needed to operate the port, and deepening the canal linking the port with Khor Abdullah Port.

“The cabinet has asked the Finance Ministry to approve allocations for the new projects to complete phase 1 of the Port,” the paper said, adding that 4 berths were constructed in 2021 as part of the first phase.

