Kuwaiti FM, OPEC chief discuss world oil market

Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, now on a visit to the Republic of Austria, met on Friday with OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais to discuss cooperation between Kuwait and organization.

They reviewed the latest regional and international geopolitical developments and their impacts on the global oil market as well as the challenges related to climate change.

Sheikh Salem highlighted the significance of the OPEC members’ keeping constant coordination of their energy policies to ensure stable supplies to the global market.

On his part, Al-Ghais briefed the Kuwaiti minister on the Organization’s efforts to maintain the balance of the oil market and the stability of the energy industry.

