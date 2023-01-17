Kuwaiti oil exports record 25% rise to independent Chinese refineries

Standard & Poor’s Global Commodity Agency reported that the imports of independent Chinese refineries from Kuwait increased by 25.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, noting that Kuwait exported more than 5.5 million tons/meter in the previous year, compared to more than 4.4 million tons/meter in 2021, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The agency said in a recent report that Kuwait’s exports to independent Chinese refineries last year ranked seventh, after Malaysia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Oman. The agency indicated that the independent Chinese refineries received 470,000 tons/meter from Kuwait in December 2022, an increase of 68% from November when it received 280,000 tons/meter, and an increase of 17.5% in December 2021 when it received 400,000 tons/meter.

Source: Arab Times