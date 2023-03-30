Kuwaiti oil tankers company to issue 71 tenders

The Kuwaiti Oil Tankers Company has approved its 2023-2024 plan which includes 71 tenders comprising construction, maintenance and services, a newspaper has said.

The Company, a subsidiary of the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, will issue the tenders gradually during its fiscal year that still start on April 1, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing official sources.

A key tender is for the construction of ‘green buildings’ for the Company and the conversion of its headquarters premises into a ‘green building’ the report said.

The other tenders cover services for its ships, maintenance of offices, providing legal consultancy services to its business, construction of a new building at the company’s gas bottling plant and other services, it added.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)