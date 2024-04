Kuwait’s Al Zour refinery has issued a spot tender offering 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for loading in May, trade sources said on Monday.

The cargo will comprise 120,000 metric tons of VLSFOand is expected to load from May 2-3, sources said. The tender closes later in the day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)