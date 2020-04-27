Kuwait’s KPC cuts crude supplies in line with OPEC+ deal

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is coordinating with clients around the world to cut its crude supplies in line with commitments under a deal by oil producers to reduce output, state news agency KUNA reported.

KPC stressed its keenness to support the country’s role in making the agreement to rebalance global oil markets a success. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, has agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Samar Hassan; Editing by David Clarke)