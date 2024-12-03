Kuwait’s October crude oil exports to Japan down 46.4%

Kuwait’s crude oil exports to Japan in October fell 46.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.04 million barrels, or 66,000 barrels per day (bpd), down for the 13th consecutive month, government data showed Friday.

As Japan’s fourth-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 3.1 percent of the country’s total crude imports, compared with 5.3 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan’s overall imports of crude oil in October shrank 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 2.14 million bpd, down for the 11th month in a row. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 97.8 percent of the total, up 5.8 percentage points from the year before.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was Japan’s top oil supplier last month, with imports from the country increasing 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.02 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 896,000 bpd, down 8.4 percent.

Qatar ranked third with 87,000 bpd and the Khafji Neutral Zone fifth with 23,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world’s-third biggest oil consumer after China and the US.

Source: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)