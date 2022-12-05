Kuwait’s oil minister: OPEC+ decisions based on oil market data and ensure market stability

Recent News

  

05/12/2022

OPEC+’s decisions are based on oil market data and ensure the market’s stability, Kuwait’s oil ministry said in a statement on state news agency KUNA, following a meeting where the group decided to continue its existing policy.

The impact of slow global economic growth, soaring inflation and high interest rates on oil demand are a cause for “continuous caution”, oil minister Bader al Mulla said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by Gareth Jones)

