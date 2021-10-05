KVH and Net Feasa Collaborate on IoT Solution for Global Container Tracking & Monitoring

KVH announced today that Net Feasa, an IoT service provider with expertise in supply chain logistics, has joined the KVH Watch® Solution Partner program and will offer the KVH Watch service to enhance global container tracking and monitoring.

“It is our vision that all containers that move across the global supply chain will be IoT enabled and have connectivity to the cloud,” says Mike Fitzgerald, chairman of Net Feasa. “At sea, the combination of Net Feasa’s EvenKeel™ & KVH Watch IoT platform will accelerate the realization of this goal. We are a global, open standards-based service provider to the world’s container tracking market, wirelessly enabling all container monitoring devices on vessels. Traditionally, the biggest challenge to container connectivity on ships has been the cost of satellite connectivity. KVH will addresses this challenge with cost-effective hardware and a bandwidth-efficient solution for the maritime IoT market.”

“Container tracking and monitoring is of vital importance to the maritime industry’s ability to move a tremendous volume of goods around the world, and we are thrilled to be able to support the operational efficiency of this segment,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH.

Net Feasa is a fully licensed and trusted wireless service provider specializing in the design and deployment of on-vessel networks for container tracking and monitoring. The shipping industry is presently IoT-enabling their vessel fleets to meet the contiguous connectivity demands of their clients and offer revenue-generating and service differentiating opportunities.

KVH Watch is an IoT Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) solution that provides secure 24/7/365 machine-to-cloud data flow for remote monitoring of onboard equipment, plus the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text, all via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed for IoT analytics experts, maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.

