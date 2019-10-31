KVH Introduces TracVision UHD7 for Ultra High-definition 4K TV Entertainment at Sea

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduced the TracVision® UHD7, a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from DIRECTV® as well as regular HD programming from other leading satellite TV providers. The system is on display at the Fort Lauderdale (FL) International Boat Show, October 30-November 3, in Booth 328.

Designed for ease of installation and use, TracVision UHD7 features two-cable installation, fast satellite acquisition speeds, and system control via the TracVision TV-Hub web interface or convenient TracVision app. For reliability in marine conditions, the antenna features multi-axis tracking and a rugged, lightweight design.

“The TracVision UHD7 builds on KVH’s 20-plus years of experience designing and delivering award-winning marine satellite TV products to bring boat owners the fantastic picture quality and favorite TV programming they want,” says Jim George, KVH’s senior director of global leisure sales. “The TracVision UHD7 is designed to make their time on the water even more enjoyable.”

TracVision UHD7 is designed to be as versatile as possible to satisfy boat owners’ demand for a variety of satellite TV programming services, including DIRECTV, DISH Network®, and Bell. Using KVH’s patented TriADTM technology, TracVision UHD7 is designed to provide DIRECTV programming, including local channels and DVR support, by receiving broadcasts from three DIRECTV satellites simultaneously. TracVision UHD7 is also designed for compatibility with DISH Network via a built-in KVH-exclusive DISH Pro Module for receiving DISH Network programming throughout U.S. waters, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition, TracVision UHD7 is designed for compatibility with Bell service while travelling in Canadian waters.

A recognized leader in marine satellite antenna technology, KVH’s TracVision line of products has won Product of Excellence awards from the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) for 22 consecutive years. KVH TracVision products include worldwide technical support delivered by more than 4,900 factory trained technicians in KVH’s global Certified Support Network (CSN) and KVH’s expert field service and technical support teams.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Source: KVH