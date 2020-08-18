Kwai Tsing terminal virus cluster rises to 65

Recent News

  

Two workers at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal – a crane operator and a truck driver – are also infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number in that cluster to 65, RTHK reports.

Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Center for Health Protection, said the virus could still spread among workers, although a common room where some of the patients shared is no longer in use.

She said that improving or disinfecting the work environment could help, but the most important thing was for people to maintain social distancing and avoid being in close contact with each other.

The CHP confirmed that there are 20 initially positive cases, and this includes another worker at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal.
Source: The Standard

